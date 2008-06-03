We first brought you leaked mock-ups of Samsung's upcoming i900 mobile phone in January, along with a single pic and some specs. Until now, that's all we have to go on, but now Chinese site pconline.com.cn has got their hands on a real model and some more details on what the touchscreen phone will have inside.
Samsung i900 Mobile Phone Hands-on Photos Leaked
