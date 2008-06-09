Samsung "Announces" Omnia Mobile Phone on the Worst Day Ever

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

It's not that the Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional-based 3G Samsung Omnia is not a good phone. In fact, we already knew that it looks very good. It's just that today, dear Samsung people, today is just not the right day to announce any mobile phone, even if you think that telling us official details of an already-leaked model—like the face and smile detection on its 5 megapixel camera, or the DivX, XviD, H.264, WMV, and MP4 video support, or the nice-looking GPS—is going to make any difference. But still, we like the new pictures of the interface and the full feature list.

Network: HSDPA (7.2 Mbps), EDGE / GPRS 850/900/1800/1900
OS: Microsoft Windows Mobile 6.1 Professional
Display: 3.2" WQVGA TFT LCD (240 x 400)
Camera: 5 Megapixel CMOS, Auto Focus, Image Stabiliser, Geo-tagging, Auto-Panorama Shot,
Wide Dynamic Range (WDR), Face Detection, Smile Detection
Video: DivX / XviD / H.263 / H.264 / WMV / MP4
Video recording: Video Editing: Trim video, Audio dubbing, Live dubbing, Add subtitle, Image capture
Audio: FM Radio with RDS, MP3/ AAC / AAC+ / WMA / OGG / AMR
Bluetooth Stereo Headset (A2DP)
Value-added Features: GPS, TouchWiz UI, MS Office Document Viewer, Advanced PIM Apps, Push Email, Auto Rotation, TV Out, Connectivity, Bluetooth 2.0 / USB 2.0 / Wi-Fi
Memory: 8GB / 16GB Flash + External Memory slot : microSDHC™
Size: 112 x 56.9 x 12.5
Battery: 1440 mAh

