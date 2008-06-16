Rumour: Asus EEE PC 901 Launching June 20 for $649

UPDATE: Despite the lack of information available from Asus' PR rep, tipster Adam has sent through a screengrab from the Ingram Micro's website which clearly states a $649 pricepoint and a June 20 availability. Have a look for yourself below...

The Eee PCs are falling thick and fast these days - only a few weeks after the EeePC 900 landed in Australia, we're hearing that the Eee PC 901 will be hitting shelves on June 20 for $649 in both black and white models.

The 901 is the one powered by Intel's new Atom processor, which should make for better battery life for the same sort of power. The $649 price tag also equates roughly to the pricing we saw coming out of the US the other day.

We've put the question to Asus to see if these details are correct and will update when we hear back. In the meantime, we'd love to know - do you guys think that $649 is too expensive for the new Eee PC? Considering its original claim to fame was that it cost less than $500, is the new $649 pricetag too much to bear? Let us know in comments.

[Eee PC on Giz - Thanks Adam!]