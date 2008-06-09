How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rumour: Microsoft to "Upstage" Apple WWDC With Xbox 360 Blu-Ray Announcement

Microsoft's on-again, off-again relationship with an Xbox 360 Blu-Ray drive looks set to be on again this Monday. As you all know by now, Monday marks the beginning of Apple's annual WWDC, and a little bird told us something is going to be announced by Steve Jobs there during his keynote. Microsoft doesn't care; a tipster told CrunchGear it's going to "upstage" Jobs, Apple and the entire known tech-using world by announcing an Xbox 360 with Blu-Ray drive one hour before the beginning of the conference.

Wrote the tipster:

I've got a close friend who works at Microsoft, previously with the HD-DVD division and now in the E&D division (Xbox, zune). I'm told MS will upstage Apple with a Monday 9am PDT announcement (1 hour before WWDC) via press release that the Xbox 360 will get Blu-Ray before Christmas. Price was "under the current Elite", but i could get any more details.

Why am I picturing a sand castle right before high tide right now? [CrunchGear]

