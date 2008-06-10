Rocketshields Put a Detachable Roof on Your Sportbike

In the big book of ideas that sound better than they probably are, you will find the Rocketshield canopy for sportbikes. Obviously, the device is intended for people who are looking to turn their sportbike into a viable daily commuter, but the whole damn thing just seems a bit unnatural and dangerous if you ask me. On the plus side, it does attach using stock mounting points, so no modifications to the bike are necessary to install it. At this point, Rocketshields can be custom designed to fit your needs, but a deal is currently in the works to mass produce the canopy (most likely for Kawasaki bikes). [Rocketshields via the Kneeslider via Hell for Leather]