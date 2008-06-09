Rocket Car Mod is Like Steampunked Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Forget boring hydrogen-hybrid supercars and the like: a one-off vehicle mod like this recently-spotted Rocket Car is how to really impress passers-by. Built by Baron Margo, its shiny bullet-shape is all pipes, rocket exhaust (with what look like real jet engine parts), dials and a whirling propeller that apparently spins as you drive, keeping time with a ring of flashing lights. Basically it's like the car that Chitty Chitty would dream of being when it grows up, and I can almost forgive its steampunk-esque nature as it's just so astonishing. [LAMetblogs]