Rock Band 2 Announced, Sets Hardware and Software Precedents

Any fans of Rock Band in the audience? I said, ARE THERE ANY FANS OF ROCK BAND IN THE AUDIENCE??? YEAAHHH!!!!!!! Rock Band 2 is on the way. Here are the full details, along with a picture of the new guitar.

1, Better Hardware

According to Harmonix: "Quieter, more realistic, and more reliable instruments"

2. Third Party Hardware

"We're also actively welcoming new peripheral makers to make instruments for our game. Just like real instruments, we want players to be able to choose what instruments they use..."

3. Backwards Compatibility

Songs you purchased for RB1 will work for RB2. Future RB songs will work for both games.

4. More Meaning

"We have several new modes that not only provide new ways for you to experience your music library, but also new ways for you to transition from Expert to real instruments.

Jason Chen and I will bring you more when the game is more officially unveiled at E3 in July. Until then, who out there is kicking themselves for buying the "Louder, less realistic and less reliable instruments?" [IGN via Kotaku]

