Although it's not as scary as the spooky Big Dog—actually, it looks as friendly as the hilarious Fake Big Dog—I can imagine this prototype of a security robot dog developing into something capable running at 80kph behind you and tearing apart your thorax with pure steel fangs and claws. Fortunately, for now the rest of the videos show him to be friendlier than my own furry best friend.

[Gizmodo Japan]