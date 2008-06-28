Roadscan Drive Recorder: Like a Black Box For Your Car

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

There are few things in this world that are more infuriating than getting into a car accident—but one of those things would definitely be getting into an accident where the blame is being disputed. For the innocent party, a Roadscan Drive Recorder could be indispensable. The device mounts easily on your windshield or rearview mirror, and will continuously record graphical 3D-G accelerations data. If you happen to get into an accident, it will save the digital video starting 14 seconds before the incident and 6 seconds after—so you would be armed with all of the data you need to dispute a ticket. Or totally incriminate yourself.

On the other hand, owning a Roadscan could easily backfire if you are the one to blame—so if you are an accident prone driver it is probably best to steer clear of a device like this. Roadscan is currently available for US$299, which is a reasonable price to pay for something that could potentially save you thousands in an accident. [Autocamcorder]

