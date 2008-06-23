RIM's BlackBerry BIS v.2.5 Due On June 28, Will Include HTML Email Support

RIM is upgrading its BlackBerry Internet Service in anticipation for the next-gen of BlackBerry devices, and chief amongst the host of upgrades is the inclusion of native HTML email support - something users have been asking for since the dawn of the crackberry age. Finally, I will be able to expect the same psuedo-inspirational, gif-laden emails my parents already forward to me from all of my BlackBerry addict friends. I'm psyched. Version 2.5 of the BIS will also include OTA upgrades, calender improvements and several other as yet unnamed features. [Boy Genius Report]