In the numbers soup of RIM's quarterly earnings today, there is a one bit that stood out to us: RIM is pushing hard on R&D and marketing next quarter, to the tune of an expected 26-28 percent increase in expenses. In other words, it's going to spend serious cash to promote the hell out of the BlackBerry Bold, Thunder and Kickstart, while furiously developing new wares behind the scenes to try to stay ahead (or keep up, depending on how you see BlackBerry). But it's a fight for survival either way. [Alley Insider]
RIM Spending Hard to Develop Hot New BlackBerrys
Trending Stories Right Now
A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi
A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.