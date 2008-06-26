RIM Spending Hard to Develop Hot New BlackBerrys

In the numbers soup of RIM's quarterly earnings today, there is a one bit that stood out to us: RIM is pushing hard on R&D and marketing next quarter, to the tune of an expected 26-28 percent increase in expenses. In other words, it's going to spend serious cash to promote the hell out of the BlackBerry Bold, Thunder and Kickstart, while furiously developing new wares behind the scenes to try to stay ahead (or keep up, depending on how you see BlackBerry). But it's a fight for survival either way. [Alley Insider]