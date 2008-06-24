Ricoh Bumps Up Megapixels with the GX200 Camera

With 12 megapixels of creamy goodness, Ricoh's GX200 is an upgrade of last year's GX100. The Smooth Imaging Engine III processing engine gives you better noise reduction, there's a 2.7-inch, 460,000-pixel HVGA LCD screen, an electronic level function for horizontal and vertical shooting, and 5fps continuous RAW mode. Cost in the UK is either US$700 or US$800, depending whether you get the VF-1 electronic viewfinder. Bonus pic and interminably long press release are below.

Ricoh GX200

The Ricoh GX200 compact digital camera for professionals is the 12 megapixel successor to last year's GX100 model. Other significant improvements offered by the GX200 include better noise reduction thanks to the new Smooth Imaging Engine III processing engine, a larger 2.7-inch, 460,000 pixel HVGA LCD screen, 5fps continuous RAW mode and an electronic level function for horizontal and vertical shooting. It also offers the same 24-72mm zoom lens, 25mm thick body and removable tilting electronic viewﬁnder (optional accessory). The Ricoh GX200 costs £349.99, or £399.99 as a kit with the VF-1 electronic viewfinder. We've got some exclusive Ricoh GX200 sample photos, and our full review will follow later this week.

Ricoh UK Press Release

London, 24th of June 2008

New: RICOH GX200

A high-end, 24 mm super-wide-angle, optical zoom, digital compact featuring high resolution 12 megapixel CCD coupled with the latest imaging engine SIE III

Tokyo, Japan June, 24, 2008 Ricoh Co., Ltd. (president and CEO: Shiro Kondo) has announced today the development and release of the GX200. The GX200 is able to reproduce high quality images from edge-to-edge with low noise and natural gradation. This camera succeeds the award winning Caplio GX100 compact digital camera introduced in April 2007.

The GX200 inherits the popular features of the GX100 such as a 24 to 72 mm (35 mm ﬁlm equivalent focal length) high-performance wide-angle optical zoom lens on a 25 mm thin pocketable compact body, a wide variety of manual shooting functions, and a removable tilting electronic viewﬁnder. The new GX200 achieves increased resolution via its 12 megapixel CCD and dramatic noise reduction with the addition of the new image processing engine Smooth Imaging Engine III.

Already a popular part of the Caplio GX100, the high-resolution wide-angle lens unit has been further conﬁgured to enable picture taking at an even higher resolution.

With a large wide-viewing angle 2.7-inch 460,000 dots HVGA LCD and an electronic level function, for horizontal and vertical shooting, the GX200 contains extensive shooting functions to enable camera lovers to enjoy and create stunning photographs.

This model comes in two package types with different accessories. The GX200 package contains: rechargeable lithium ion battery, battery charger, AV cable, USB cable, CD-ROM, strap, and lens cap. The GX200 VF KIT package contains all the above accessories plus the electronic viewﬁnder.

*The lens focal lengths used in this document are the equivalent focal length for a 35 mm camera.

Main features of the new Ricoh GX200

1. Greater image quality through use of a 12 megapixel CCD, a new image processing engine and continuous RAW mode capture.

• An effective 12 megapixel high-performance 1/1.7-inch CCD has been newly installed, with each pixel comes increased resolution.

• The adoption of a new image processing engine Smooth Imaging Engine III allows for greater control over the noise reduction process by the photographer without sacriﬁcing resolution or saturation.

• High image quality combined with a lens with greater backlight capability*.

• *This is the 24 to 72 mm equivalent wide-angle zoom lens mounted on the previous model (Caplio GX100). It features a generous conﬁguration of 11 elements in 7 groups, including superior aspheric surface lenses and high-refractive-index, low-dispersion lenses. This optimal conﬁguration restricts distortion, chromatic aberration, and light falloff at edges for wide-angle operation while delivering aperture light settings from F2.5 (wide) to F4.4 (tele-photo). In addition, ghosting has been further reduced through the improvements made to the lens unit.

2. Large, high-resolution 2.7-inch, 460,000-dots HVGA LCD.

• The new 2.7-inch, 460,000-dots high-resolution LCD has a wide viewing angle and high contrast for distinct, easy viewing even outdoors. When thumbnail images are displayed, even the small 1/20 size images are clearly reproduced.

3. Electronic level utilizing an acceleration sensor to help keep the camera body horizontally or vertically

level.

• If the level setting is set on, when the camera is level, the level indicator becomes green in the picture display. Being able to check whether the image is level while looking at the display can be useful for keeping the camera level when composing pictures of landscapes, buildings, and other scenes where the horizon is visible.

• It is possible to check whether the camera is level using the level sound setting.

• The electronic level can also be utilized while using the viewﬁnder.

4. Extensive shooting functions and high operability.

• Expanding buffer memory has made continuous shooting of up to ﬁve images possible in RAW mode, and it is also now possible to use the bracketing function to automatically change exposure settings when shooting in RAW mode. Other expanded RAW shooting capabilities include the ability to shoot 1:1 aspect ratio (vertical/horizontal ratio) format photography in RAW mode.

• The number of mode dial "My Settings" options for deﬁning your own shooting settings has increased to three. (There were two on the Caplio GX100.)

• There are now one-push mode change function buttons both on the top surface and as one of the rear-surface cross keys. These buttons can be used for customised settings to, for example, to switch from JPEG to RAW or from colour to B&W. You can switch quickly to your preferred shooting mode when confronted with a sudden photo opportunity.

• The AF target shift function, which before could only be used in macro shooting, is now also available in normal shooting. Without moving the camera, it is possible to shift the target for AF or AE or both.

• The ﬂash is manually raised by sliding the open switch. Flash functions on the GX200 have been further expanded with a light intensity adjustment function (-2.0 EV to +2.0 EV), a manual ﬂash function in which intensity can be set, and a ﬂash synchro setting where ﬂash timing can be set as „1st Curtain" or „2nd Curtain."

• An auto rotate function makes it easier to view images on the picture display.

• Even when shooting in high-contrast situations, the camera can use an auto level correction function to achieve an appropriate level of brightness while reducing areas that are overly bright or dark.

• There is a distortion correction function (on/off selection possible) to automatically correct image distortion during shooting also usable with 19 mm conversion lens.

• When in aperture priority mode, an auto aperture shift function will automatically adjust the aperture setting to prevent overexposure.

5. Enhanced image editing functions enable images to be manipulated in the camera.

(1) Image colour tone correction (white balance compensation).

• By adjusting green, magenta, blue, and amber tones, still image colour tone can be corrected, with the corrected image being recorded in the camera.

(2) Image brightness and contrast correction (level compensation).

• Still image brightness and contrast can be corrected with either auto or manual modes, with the corrected image being recorded in the camera. With manual correction, the image is corrected by adjusting the histogram.

(3) Wide range of creative monochrome possibilities.

• Colour, colour density, contrast, and sharpness can each be deﬁned on a ﬁve-level scale.

• Sepia, red, green, blue, and purple colour selections are possible.

6. Additional options further expand possibilities for camera use.

• Lens cap (LC-1) opens and closes automatically in sync with lens movement.

• 135 mm equivalent tele conversion lens (TC-1) with built-in hood. Filter attachment possible.

When the tele conversion lens is attached, vignetting will occur when the zoom is not set to full telephoto. *The above two options can also be used on the Caplio GX100.

7. Removable electronic viewﬁnder can be attached.

• A removable and tiltable electronic viewﬁnder can be attached (included in GX200 VF KIT).

• The ﬁeld of view provides 100% coverage without parallax and can display the same information as on the LCD picture display.

• It is convenient for shooting in bright outdoor environments and enables shooting to be done in a conventional ﬁlm camera style.

List of GX200 Options

Ricoh code Description RRP

TC-1 Teleconverter lens £99.99

DW-6 19 mm Wide angle lens £99.99

LC-1 Tri-Lens Cap £19.99

HA-2 Hood and Adaptor set for DW-6 and TC-1 £34.99

VF-1 Electronic Viewfinder £79.99

SC-45 Soft Leather case £29.99

ST-2 Ricoh GX Neck strap £14.99

AC-4c Mains adaptor £34.99

CA-1 Cable release £29.99

*1 The VF-1 LCD view ﬁnder is included in „GX200 VF KIT".

*2 The HA-2 hood and adaptor is required when using the wide conversion lens or the tele conversion lens. When the

wide conversion lens or the tele conversion lens is attached; the internal ﬂash cannot be used because vignetting may occur.

*3 The ST-1 neck strap for the GX/GX8 cannot be used.

GX200 with electronic viewﬁnder included, will be available in the beginning of July 2008 at £399.99 inc vat.,

GX200 Standard is available at £349.99.

Ricoh GX200 - Major Speciﬁcations

CCD:

Effective 12.1 million pixels (total 12.4 million pixels), 1/1.7-inch primary-colour CCD

Lens:

Focal length: f=5.1 to 15.3 mm (35 mm ﬁlm equivalent focal length 24 to 72 mm. With Step Zoom set,

the following ﬁxed focal lengths possible: 24 mm, 28 mm, 35 mm, 50 mm, 72 mm)

Aperture (F value): F2.5 (wide) to F4.4 (telephoto)

Shooting Distance:

Normal shooting: Approx. 30 cm to inﬁnity (wide-angle), approx. 30 cm to inﬁnity (telephoto) (from the front of the lens) / Macro shooting: Approx. 1.0 cm to inﬁnity (wide-angle), approx. 4.0 cm to inﬁnity (telephoto), approx. 1.0 cm to inﬁnity (zoom macro) (from the front of the lens)

Lens Construction:

11 glass elements in 7 groups

Zoom Magniﬁcation:

Optical zoom: 3x (35mm ﬁlm equivalent focal length 24 to 72 mm)

Digital zoom: 4x, up to 12x (288 mm equivalent) in combination with optical zoom

Auto resize zoom: 6.3x, up to 18.9x (450 mm equivalent) in combination with optical zoom (VGA

image)

Focus Mode:

Multi AF (CCD method) / Spot AF (CCD method) / Manual Focus / Snap / Inﬁnity (with focus lock and AF aux. light)

Motion Blur Reduction:

CCD shift method image stabilizer

Shutter Speed:*1

Still image: 180, 120, 60, 30, 15, 8, 4, 2, 1 to 1/2000 sec. / Movie: 1/30 - 1/2000 sec.

Exposure Adjustment:

Exposure Metering Mode: Multi Light Metering (256 segments) / Centre-weighted / Spot (TTL-CCD metering, AE lock available) Exposure mode: Program AE / Aperture Priority AE / Manual Exposure Exposure compensation: Manual Exposure Compensation (+2.0 to -2.0 EV in 1/3 EV steps) / Auto Bracket Function (-0.5 EV, ±0, +0.5 EV /-0.3 EV, ±0, +0.3 EV)

ISO Sensitivity (Standard Output Sensitivity):

AUTO / AUTO-HI / ISO64 / 100 / 200 / 400 / 800 / 1600

White Balance Mode:

Auto / Outdoors / Cloudy / Incandescent Lamp / Fluorescent Lamp / Manual Settings / Detail White balance bracket function

Flash:

Built-in Flash Mode: Auto (during low light and when subject is backlit) / Red-eye Flash / Flash On / Flash Synchro / Manual Flash (Full, 1/1.4, 1/2, 1/2.8, 1/4, 1/5.6, 1/8, 1/11, 1/16, 1/22, 1/32) / Flash Off / Built-in Flash Range: Approx. 20 cm to 5.0 m (wide-angle), approx. 15 cm to 3.0 m (telephoto) (ISO AUTO / ISO 400, from the front of the lens) Flash Compensation: ±2.0 EV (1/3 EV steps)

Picture Display:

2.7" Transparent Amorphous Silicon TFT LCD, approx. 460,000 dots

Shooting Mode:

Auto Shooting Mode / Program Shift Mode / Aperture Priority Mode / Manual Exposure Mode /

Scene Mode (Movie / Portrait / Sports / Landscape / Nightscape / Zoom Macro / Skew Correct Mode /

Text Mode) / My Settings Mode

Picture Quality Mode:*2 F (Fine) / N (Normal) / RAW (DNG ﬁle format)*3

Number of Recorded Pixels:

Still image: [4:3]4000×3000, 3264×2448, 2592×1944, 2048×1536, 1280×960, 640×480

[3:2]3984×2656 / [1:1]2992×2992 / Movie: 640×480, 320×240 / Text: 4000×3000, 2048×1536

Recording Media:

SD memory card, SDHC memory card (up to 16 GB), Internal Memory (approx. 54 MB)

Storage Capacity*4 (No. of Pictures) (Internal 54 MB Memory):

Still image: 4000x3000 (RAW: 2 / F: 11 / N: 20), 3984x2656 (RAW: 2 / F: 13 / N: 23)

2992x2992 (RAW: 3 / (F: 15) / N: 27 3264x2448 (N: 30) / 2592x1944 (N: 48)

2048x1536 (N: 74) / 1280x960 (N: 133), 640x480 (N: 497)

Storage Capacity (Time) (Internal 54 MB Memory):

Movie:*5 640x480 / 30 frames/sec. (41 sec.), 640x480 / 15 frames/sec. (1 min. 22 sec.),

320×240 / 30 frames/sec. (1 min. 22 sec.), 320x240 / 15 frames/sec (2 min. 40 sec.)

Recording File Format:

Still image: JPEG (Exif Ver. 2.21)DCF*6, RAW (DNG) Movie: AVI (Open DML Motion JPEG Format Compliant)

Other Major Shooting Functions:

CONT. / S-CONT / M-CONT / Self-timer (operation time: approx. 10 sec. / 2 sec.), Interval Shooting (shooting interval: 5 sec. to 3 hr., in increments of 5 sec.)*7, Colour Bracket, B&W (TE), Noise Reduction, Histogram, Grid Guide, Electronic Level, Hot Shoe

Other Major Playback Functions:

Auto Rotate, Grid View, Enlarged View (maximum 16x), Resize

Interface:

USB 2.0 High-Speed (mini B cable), Mass Storage*8 / Audio Output 1.0Vp-p (75Ω) / Video OUT

Video Signal Format:

NTSC /PAL

Power Source:

Rechargeable Battery (DB60) ×1 / AAA Dry Alkaline Battery ×2 / AAA Nickel-Metal Hydride Battery ×2 / AC Adaptor (AC-4c Optional) 3.8V

Battery Consumption:*9

Based on CIPA Standard: DB-60 usage: approx. 350 pictures / AAA alkaline battery usage: approx. 30 pictures*10

Dimensions:

111.6 mm (W) × 58.0 mm (H) × 25.0 mm (D) excluding projecting parts

Weight:

Approx. 208 g (excluding battery, SD memory card, and strap) Accessories: approx. 30 g (battery and strap)

Operating Temperature:

0ºC-40ºC