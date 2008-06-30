Rhapsody Opens DRM-Free Music Store, First 100,000 Albums Free

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Rhapsody, known for its subscription music service, just opened a DRM-free MP3 store. The MP3s are encoded in 256kpbs CBR, and run US$.99 per track and US$9.99 per album. Shoppers can preview 25 full-length tracks a month from the standard 5 million song catalog, which is extra sweet if you ask us. To kick things off, the first 100,000 sign-ups to the store until July 4th get one album for free, so give it a try and let us know how it stacks up against the big boys.

AU: I haven't checked yet, but I'm almost certain that this will be US only. Feel free to let me know if we can access it down under.

