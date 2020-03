We've seen some clever bathroom fixtures in hotels, clubs and even people's homes, but this Gessi ceiling mounted sink faucet is really nice. The water comes down from the ceiling, which says to us that there's going to be quite a lot of water pressure if you decide to stick your face under there and get a rinse. Would we want one of these in our homes? Definitely. The next best thing to sharing the shower with Zeus is standing under him when he takes one. [Trendir]