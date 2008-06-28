Retromodo: Our Bill Gates CES 2008 Interview

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

What's a Bill Gates sendoff without this January's CES video interview with the man? That there's the full 20 minutes—digitally remastered and with all of my awkward stuttering intact. If you just want to re-live the juiciest bits, including the famous "What Did Bill Just Say About Windows?" moment, you can pick and choose from the list:
Part 1 - On the difference between Microsoft and Apple
Part 2 - On his changing public image
Part 3 - What he worries about most
Part 4 - On Windows Vista maybe, just maybe, sucking
-Video and Digital Remastering by Chris Mascari

