Remote Control Docking Station Defies All Description, Taste

According to the seller, the Remote Buddy "stylish vertical remote holder has four seats to store your most used remotes in one convenient location. Also has a handy cup holder for one drink." It also has four buttons to locate lost remotes (although sadly no buttons to locate lost drinks), as well as many many other uses. Yes. That many.

• Crowning your 1:25 reproduction of the Statue of Liberty.
• Hold a poker hand.
• Neatly store four dildos and a lube bottle.
• Dock a shaker and four flasks with the ingredients for Perfect Manhattan cocktails.

Which as you can tell, is what I had with my cornflakes this morning. Really, for US$59.98, this product is a bargain. [Taylor Gifts via Random Good Stuff]

