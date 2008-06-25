Remember: You Could Win An iPhone 3G With Giz And iWorld

Apple's coverage has gone overboard in the past few weeks, especially with the opening of the Sydney Store and last night's discovery that iTunes is now selling TV shows.

But let's not forget that the biggest focus for Apple craziness at the moment is the iPhone 3G and its impending arrival.

So, with that in mind, I'd like to remind you that Giz AU readers have the opportunity to win one of their own iPhone 3Gs, courtesy of iWorld Australia. All you have to do is answer some form of questionnaire (which shouldn't be too hard for your brilliant minds).

So if you haven't already, click the link and go and enter. You could become the proud new owner of an iPhone.

[Win-an-iPhone]

