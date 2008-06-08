Remember: Apple WWDC Liveblog on Tuesday June 10th, 3AM Sydney Time

What the hell is with all these damn iPhone posts?! It would be a small miracle if you haven't heard, but Apple's developer focused WWDC keynote will be happening this Monday, and word has it that iPhones and operating systems may drop from the sky. We'll start liveblogging before the actual event at 10AM, California time, but you can look up the time we'll begin in your Zone using this nifty converter.

What's new this time? All our international sites will be joining in with live translations, along with some other new tricks (and sacrifices to the Gods of server stability) to make the liveblog faster and better than at Macworld. [live.gizmodo.com]