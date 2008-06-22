Regular Russian City Immortalises Enema With US$42,000 Statue Held Aloft By Angels

The enema is a gadget you probably don't think about too often, but for many people it's a invaluable tool that's made many an uncomfortable situation flow more smoothly. For the Russians, it's obviously something more, because one city there erected an 360 kg, US$42,000 statue to honour the device for its many years of unsung service to the backside of mankind. "There is no kitsch or obscenity, it is a successful work of art," said Alexander Kharchenko, a resident of the regularity-loving Zheleznovodsk. "An enema is almost a symbol of our region." That's great, Mr. Kharchenko, but which "region," exactly, are we talking about here?

When you dig a little deeper into this story, you start to see that Zheleznovodsk is in fact the perfect location for this statue. Nestled deep within the Caucasus Mountains region, the city is best known for its spas, and their mineral water-infused enemas drawn from mountain springs. A banner declaring, "Let's beat constipation and sloppiness with enemas" was posted on one of the spa's walls to commemorate the statue.

And those angels? By design. Sculptor Svetlana Avakina said she designed the monument with "irony and humour" and the little cherubs on the work of Italian Renaissance painter Alessandro Botticelli. That's totally deep, man. [The Huffington Post]