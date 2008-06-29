Reflect Noise-Sensitive Table Calls Out Conversation Hogs

Every office has one. The loud-mouthed, conversation-hogging know-it-all who interrupts meetings with long-winded diatribes, and then holds them hostage until the sweet release of 5 o' clock. The Reflect table tries to tackle this problem, and help quieter meeting attendees, perhaps, with a series of LED bulbs and microphones that track the flow of conversation. There's one little problem with this table, however. While great in theory, real-world applications might prove this table is more distracting than the one-sided meetings they're meant to relieve. [Reflect via MAKE]