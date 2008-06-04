This Really Cool keyboard mixes two things we really love about keyboards: the ability to type quietly and the ability to withstand a glass of milk being poured on it. It's completely sealed in a silicone outer shell with "no" moving parts, which explains its waterproof-ness. If our experience with silicone keyboards is worth anything, these things are pretty hard to type on, making this a silent, waterproof and awkward keyboard. [Man Machine via DVICE]
'Really Cool' Keyboard Is Silent, Waterproof For Underwater Spy-Typing Adventures
