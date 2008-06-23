R/C Tortoise Crawls, Meanders, Barely Interests Cat

The robot tinkerers over at Crabfu have made a remote-controlled tortoise that ambles around using 4 sub-micro servos controlled by a 4 channel radio system. Each leg is tied to an independent channel and axis, which means the robot moves through some serious thumb twiddling action. Besides proving that it could move forwards and backwards and all around, Crabfu also put the mechanical hero in a half shell through the rigid "Does it annoy the cat?" test. Unfortunately, it seems like this green machine has nothing on its real life counterpart:

[Crabfu via Technabob]