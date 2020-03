Fortune has a nice package for Bill Gates' upcoming departure from Microsoft—the best is their exclusive gallery of 15 rare photos from throughout his life, narrated by Bill himself. I think my favourite pic is the leather biker jacket slung over his V-neck Cosby sweater at a Harley event—or the fist pump when he gets a Jeopardy question right at a company dinner—two sides of the same man, fiercely charitable and competitive.

