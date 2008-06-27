Question of the Day: Are You Forced to Use Windows or Another OS Against Your Will?

Don't get me wrong, we love ya Bill, but Windows and its 90% + market share makes it hard to escape your grasp. Everywhere you look some employer is pushing it on you—shoving it in your face saying "Just try one spreadsheet—you'll love it man! Everyone is doing it!" But what if you don't want to go down that path? What if you want to use OS X or Linux exclusively? That having been said—are you being forced to use Windows?

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

Just so you know, this post is half joking. We know many of you are happy using your Windows or are forced against your will to use a Mac. Poll updated midway through, but hey, this isn't a presidential election, so I figure it's ok.