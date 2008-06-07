How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Qik's Mobile Phone Video Broadcasting App Coming to Windows Mobile

Qik's been doing live video streaming (think live YouTube) from Nokia S60 mobile phones for a few months now, but Mobilecrunch has the scoop that they're expanding to Windows Mobile phones shortly. The support and partnership will be officially announced next week at Tech-Ed, which will give WM users the ability to stream stuff like concerts and their wives giving birth (it's happened) direct from their handhelds. Qik's also thinking about the new iPhone, of course, but that's pending whatever features get announced next week. [Mobile Crunch via Crunchgear]

