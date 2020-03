The last LEGO-ish calendar we saw was kinda boring, but that's definitely not the way we'd describe this Puzzle Calendar (not affiliated with LEGO). It features the days of the week as the top row, which you have to rearrange every month in order to make a correct calendar. What's even better is that if you really, really want today to be Friday, you can totally make that happen. [ThinkGeek via Random Good Stuff]