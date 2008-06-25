PS3 Firmware Update 2.40 Arriving for E3, Plus Full Feature List

The PS3 firmware update you've really, really been waiting for—2.40, which brings in XMB access and achievements—you're gonna have to wait a little longer for. Like, 'til E3. CVG says that Sony's holding the update back for its address at E3 in about three weeks. But, to tide you over, they've got the supposed full list of features being added.

Here's what you'll be able to do from the in-game XMB:

* Friend category

* View, send, receive messages

* Manage downloads

* Set the vibration feature of the controller

* Sign in to PlayStation Network

* Register friends

* Manage Bluetooth devices

* Terminate the game

* Music category

* Use the system BGM

* Work the system BGM operation panel

* Settings category

* Assign controllers

* View profiles

* Game category

* Set audio devices

* Use the voice changer

Under the music category, you can play back your own music, though it's not known whether you'll be able to do it with every game or just specific titles that support it. Either way, it'll be nice to finally have some basic functions that sorta should've been there in the first place. [CVG via Kotaku]