The inventor of the Pringles can, Dr. Fredric J. Baur, had an odd request regarding the treatment of his final remains. Well, odd for anyone but the inventor of the Pringles can, that is.

Like any proud inventor, Baur requested that his ashes be buried with his 38-year-old creation when he died. Correction: He requested they be placed inside the invention. When Baur passed on May 4, his family obliged, putting some of the ashes in a Pringles can, and the rest in a traditional urn.

Looking back on the history of gadgetry, this is a sad passing for snack lovers and DIY geeks alike. From homemade cameras to custom antennas, the timless Pringles can did much more than satisfy cravings and expand waistlines, it gave us a signal—and hope—when a <a href="http://gizmodo.com/gadgets/wireless/5-ways-to-peak-your-wifi-feng-shui-featuring-the-radiolabs-stage-1-parabolic-antenna-197719.php

">mere Linksys wireless router just wouldn't do. Fire off your Pringles can marshmallow shooter in salute, if you have one handy. [Cincinnati.com]