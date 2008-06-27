Pop-Up Hotel Rooms

A French company called Abilmo has developed collapsible hotel-style dwellings that users can quickly construct in just about any location. The concept is similar to the Myhab cardboard units we have discussed in the past, except Abilmo packs numerous modern conveniences like electricity, a bathroom with shower, climate control and even hardwood floors into its 130 square foot space.
A French company called Abilmo has developed collapsible hotel-style dwellings that users can quickly construct in just about any location. The concept is similar to the Myhab cardboard units we have discussed in the past, except Abilmo packs numerous modern conveniences like electricity, a bathroom with shower, climate control and even hardwood floors into its 130 square foot space.