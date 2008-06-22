Pop A Squat Anywhere, Anytime With Environmentally-Friendly Shit Box

Next time you're camping, instead of digging a hole or using one of those suspect comfort castle port-a-johns to dispense with No. 2, why not infuse a little portability into nature's call with the Shit Box? It's completely cardboard, fully biodegradable, and utterly ridiculous. And yet, I'm drawn to it. I want to see if it can hold my weight (77 kgs, colon empty). I want to know why designer Richard Wharton named his talking poo mascot "Little Jack," and how the hell a company like this gets away with a returns policy page. But most of all, as a writer named Jack who also happens to go to the bathroom in the woods, I want to test one.

If you're at all confused about how this product works, The Shit Box has an instruction manual:

I hear these are big in Russia. [The Shit Box]