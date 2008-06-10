PLoP! Collapsible, Recyclable Bookshelves Perfect For Students, Greens

In between beers, my student days were spent shuttling between at least 10 different homes, and my poor battered library would definitely have benefited from PLoP! This concept from designer Joyce Hong is simply a rigid cardboard bookshelf that collapses up when you need to move it around. It weighs just 4 pounds, and can be extended from two segments up to as big as you like and still remain collapsible. And when you're done with it, you can just PLoP! it in the recycling for eco-friendliness. Simple. [Yanko Designs]