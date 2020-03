The upcoming SOCOM Confrontation game for the PS3 will come with a free Bluetooth headset, much like the similar deal last year with Warhawk. This headset, however, looks very PlayStation-branded and neutral (unlike the Warhawk one, which just looked ugly), leading us to believe that it could serve as the "official" PlayStation 3 headset if Sony wanted. Why Sony still hasn't come out with an official Sony/PS3 branded one is a mystery to us. Maybe they don't like money? [PS3Fanboy]