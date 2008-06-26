How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

PlayStation Network Factoids (Now With Eco Preaching!)

Sony revealed some new numbers about their PlayStation Network today. There are 9.8 million registrants worldwide and they've downloaded 170 million files. All in all, PSN has distributed 86 peta bytes of data worth something like 17 million (single layer) DVDs (read: not Blu-ray discs). Now think about those 17 million DVDs stacked in a big, stinky pile and tell us with a straight face that digital distribution, despite how much we love our pretentious vinyl collection and ripping our own CDs, is not progress that will make for a better world. [Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

quibi so-much-content streaming streaming-wars

A Way Too Thorough List Of The Way Too Many Shows And Movies Coming To Quibi

A new oddball streaming service is gearing up to enter the streaming fray. And with just weeks before its official launch on April 6, the company has revealed it’s initial rollout will include 50 shows—yes, five-zero—with episodes of each running 10 minutes or fewer.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles