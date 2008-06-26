PlayStation Network Factoids (Now With Eco Preaching!)

Sony revealed some new numbers about their PlayStation Network today. There are 9.8 million registrants worldwide and they've downloaded 170 million files. All in all, PSN has distributed 86 peta bytes of data worth something like 17 million (single layer) DVDs (read: not Blu-ray discs). Now think about those 17 million DVDs stacked in a big, stinky pile and tell us with a straight face that digital distribution, despite how much we love our pretentious vinyl collection and ripping our own CDs, is not progress that will make for a better world. [Kotaku]