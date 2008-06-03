PlayStation Home Arriving This Year...With One Caveat

The good news: those of us still looking forward to Sony's virtual world platform called PlayStation Home will be happy to know that it's arriving in 2008. The potentially bad news: it's arriving in "open, working beta" form. You know, like Google Everything. (To their defence, Sony actually fessed up to this obvious comparison, describing Home's rollout as "similar to Gmail.") My guess is that this beta angle is just a way to manage public expectations. And knowing that Sony is finally delivering Home should make us happy, even if a little sceptical. [Wired via Kotaku]