Planet 3 Studios Crams an Entire Office Workstation Into a Box

It appears that the design team at Mubai-based Planet 3 Studios have done for the office what the Casulo did for small apartments. That is to say, they have found a way to cram a rooms worth of furniture into a box. At a glance, it appears that their "Out-of-Box" workstation incorporates 2 desks, a decent amount of desktop real estate and a ton of storage space into a fairly compact design that can easily be wheeled from one room to another. The design is still very much a work in progress, but the US$2350 build price suggests that they will become commercially available. A video of the workstation in action is available after the break.



[Planet 3 Studios via The Design Blog]