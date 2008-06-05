Pillow Ring: Mobile Naps For People With Tiny, Tiny Heads

I am all about taking naps whenever the opportunity presents itself. The problem is that getting comfortable is often a major obstacle when there is no bed in sight. The Pilo Pilo ring from the Downstairs Studio offers a solution by attaching a tiny cushion to the end of a ring so that you can prop your head up on a soft surface. Unfortunately, those of us with freakish cartoon heads would probably find this method to be ineffective. What we need is something with more surface area—like a pillow book or pillow glove. [Downstairs Studio via Design Sponge via Neatorama]