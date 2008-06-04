PillCam Poised to Photograph Pizza Perforations

Fact: After years of too much pizza and beer, every time I exhale, my oesophagus plays Merry Had a Little Lamb. Now PillCams have seen a major upgrade that will allow scientists—who've long been wanting to study my ravaged GI tract in hopes of developing a superior race of competitive eaters—to check out my oesophagus and stomach for far longer than the four seconds it usually takes to swallow a pill.

While details are light on just how the pill manages to hang out in your oesophagus for up to 10 minutes even when the patient is sitting up (magnets seem to be involved), the doctor can use a remote to steer the camera armed with LED flash to grab the perfect digestive glamour shots. After that, the pill takes a ride through your stomach and intestines before making a crash water landing.

Clinical trials are already under way. And as unpleasant as having a pill poking away at my chest may sound, it's a lot more enticing than being scoped...from either direction. [fraunhofer via medgadget]