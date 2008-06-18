Philips' SA2840 GoGear PMP is Shuffle-esque, Squeezes in a Screen

Laughing in the face of the clip-on Coolman MP3 player and almost widdling in the trousers of the iPod shuffle itself is Philips' new GoGear SA2840 PMP. It's petite, clip-on and comes with a 4-line screen. Yup, even though it's just 4 cms square and 1.5 cms deep its got a 128 x 64 pixel OLED and 4GB of memory. There's also voice recording, a sound-enhancing FullSound system and it sells for around US$80. There's the SA2825 as well, with just 2GB but an FM radio function, and this'll set you back about US$45. [Philips via BBGadgets]