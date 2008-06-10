How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Pangaea Software Showing 2 Games For iPhone - US$9.99 each

Jason Chen:

Cromag and Enigmo, if you want to play around with it now on your Mac.

10:46 am ON Jun 9 2008 Jason Chen:

Both these games will be on the App store at launch for $9.99.

10:45 am ON Jun 9 2008 Jason Chen:

Porting the games from OS X to the iPhone only took 3 days to get "up and running", which means playable. The iPhone is the steering wheel in this racing game, and has the graphical level of a N64 game. Speeds look great, and runs pretty damn fluid for a mobile phone game.

10:45 am ON Jun 9 2008 B. Lam:

10:44 am ON Jun 9 2008 Jason Chen:

Their second game is Cromag Ralley, a 3D caveman racing game. Think Mario Kart with neanderthals.

10:44 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

The first is a physics-based puzzle game called Enigmo. In the demo app you want to get water into a container via a reflector. I've played this on the Mac and it's actually a lot of fun. The calculations inside the game are pretty damn CPU intensive, and from what we see the iPhone can handle it fine.

10:43 am ON Jun 9 2008

Jason Chen:

Brian Greenstone from Pangaea Software (they make Mac games) is also here, showing two games.

