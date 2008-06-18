Panasonic's New HD Camcorders World's First With 3-MOS Sensors

Back in January we showed the Panasonic HDC-SD9 camcorder, which has a 3-CCD sensor, but the HDC-SD100 and HDC-HS100 announced today have a spanky new MOS system. This makes them the world's first AVCHD camcorders with "3MOS," which has double the light-receiving area of the CCD version, better for low-light shooting. The HS100 model records to SD card and its 60GB HDD, while the SD100 just saves to SD but both have full HD resolution, a new Leica lens and optical image stabilisation. Available in September for US$1,299.95 for the HS100 and US$1,099.95 for the HDC-HS100. Read on for the full press release.

Panasonic Adds Two New HD Camcorders to Its Line — World's First AVCHD Models With a 3MOS System

New High Definition Camcorders Offer Increased Manual Functions for More Creative Use and Intelligent Auto Mode to Make Shooting More Intuitive

Panasonic HDC-SD100: World's First AVCHD Camcorder With a 3MOS System

SECAUCUS, NJ—(Marketwire - June 18, 2008) - Panasonic today expanded its High Definition (HD) suite of products, with the announcement of two new full-HD camcorders, the HDC-SD100 and HDC-HS100, the world's first* AVCHD camcorders with a 3MOS system which provides superb video image quality. The HDC-SD100 records to SD Memory Card, while the hybrid HDC-HS100 records to both SD Memory Card and to its internal 60 GB* hard drive. Both models include manual functions for the user wanting more precise control over zoom, focus, iris, shutter speed and white balance. The models also include Panasonic's new Intelligent Auto (iA) mode, an intuitive set of technologies that automatically activate, making video shooting an easy, seamless process.

"The camcorder market is moving swiftly to High Definition and superior image quality is now a must-have feature. Moreover, many consumers are also demanding higher-level features, and the ability to be more creative," said Zoe Susice, Group Manager, Imaging, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company. "For these users, we introduce two new full-HD 3MOS models — the HDC-SD100 and HDC-HS100 — with manual functions that give users the power to create dramatic, artistic images. At the same time, we also have our Intelligent Auto mode, which activates several technologies automatically, so the user doesn't need to make any adjustments, and shooting video is an easy and enjoyable experience."

The world's first AVCHD camcorders with a 3MOS system are newly developed by Panasonic and based on the company's 3CCD technology, an already-established and renowned system that provides excellent colour reproduction. With their expanded light-receiving areas, the MOS sensors also significantly improve image quality, even in low lighting. The three MOS sensors process the red, green, and blue components of incoming light separately, so colour reproduction is superb. These sensors also have about double** the light-receiving area of CCD sensors, so image quality when shooting in low light is much higher. Compared with a conventional 1MOS, Panasonic's new 3MOS system captures more vibrant, true-to-life colours, greater detail and richer gradation. This high-precision imaging element is first in the world*** to shoot in lighting as low as 2 lux and helps the SD100 and HS100 capture exceptionally clear, bright images.

Adding to the 3MOS sensor, Panasonic HD Advanced Pure Colour Engine and a new Leica**** Dicomar lens — helps the SD100 and HS100 deliver the outstanding images in full-HD 1920 x 1080 recording*****. Full-HD recording, with its total of 2,070,000 pixels, provides exceptional image details and rich colours. The Leica Dicomar lens system used in camcorders comprise 12 lenses in 9 groups, including aspherical lenses to improve resolution and contrast and an LD (low-dispersion) lens to help prevent colour bleeding. Also, a special multi-coating process is applied to all lens elements to minimize chromatic aberration, so images are crisp, clear, and free of flare and ghosting. The use of a highly refractive lens also made it possible to have both 12x zoom power and a compact body.

To maximize the capabilities of the new HD-level 3MOS sensor featured in the SD100 and HS100, Panasonic further enhanced the company's renowned Advanced Pure Colour Engine image processor with the introduction of the new HD Advanced Pure Colour Engine. A noise reduction circuit combines with the Intelligent Contrast Control circuit to boost image quality while reducing power consumption. The dynamic range is also about twice that in previous Panasonic models, which helps prevent blown highlights and blocked shadows and allows more natural colour expression. Offering both higher image quality and longer battery life, the HD Advanced Pure Colour Engine takes camcorder performance to new heights.

Panasonic's iA mode, automatically activates several convenient shooting functions at once, so the user does not have to manually change any settings. These include:

— Advanced O.I.S. (Optical Image Stabilisation) detects hand-shake and

then triggers the lens to shift to correctly align the optical axis,

helping to ensure videos are sharp and reduce blur. This happens at a rate

of 4,000 times per second.

— Face Detection automatically adjusts the exposure, contrast, skin

complexion effect, and focus so that faces are always clear. Face Detection

can detect up to 15 faces in a frame.

— Intelligent Contrast Control continually measures the ambient light

intensity and adjusts the contrast as it changes, helping to prevent a

washed-out look in bright parts of an image and black-outs in parts with

shadows.

— Intelligent Scene Selection which determines the shooting environment

and automatically selects the appropriate scene setting for optimal

results.

Both camcorders come packaged with HD Writer 2.6 software for Windows, and also support iMovie '08 for Apple, which let users directly edit the high-quality full-HD moving pictures they capture with their camcorders. The SD100 and HS100 are compatible with Panasonic's VIERA Link™, allowing users to connect the camcorder to a VIERA HDTV via an HDMI cable, and operate the camcorder using the TV remote control, and following on-screen prompts. Furthermore, users can also take the SD Memory Cards from the camcorders and slip it into the SD card slot on a Panasonic PZ850 series VIERA HDTV, or a Panasonic BD50 or BD30 Blu-ray Disc™ Player, and enjoy easy, instant large-screen viewing of stunning HD video.

Both Panasonic models will be available in September 2008 for manufacturer's suggested retail prices of $1,299.95 for the HDC-SD100 and $1,099.95 for the HDC-HS100. For more information, please visit www.panasonic.com.

