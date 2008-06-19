Panasonic's New Blu-ray Discs are World's First 6x Speed Burnable

Panasonic is doing its part to see Blu-ray make even more of a success with its new LM-BR25MD and LM-BR50MD disks for home disc-burning. Both are single-sided, write-once BD-Rs, compatible with Blu-ray Disc Recordable Format version 1.3, and they're 25GB and 50GB-sized. They'll be released in Japan in July, at a price of US$15 for the single-layer 25GB disk and US$37 for the dual-layer 50GB version, but you'll have to wait to find out when they'll be coming to the US. Full press release below.

PANASONIC INTRODUCES WORLD'S FIRST 6X WRITE-ONCE BLU-RAY DISC MEDIA*

Secaucus, NJ (June 18, 2008) - Panasonic today announced that it has developed the world's first Write-Once Blu-ray Discs (BD-R) with 6X writing speed*. The new discs will be available in both 25GB** and 50GB capacities.

Panasonic, which introduced the world's first dual-layer 1X BD-RE Blu-ray Disc in 2004***, 2X BD-R/RE Discs in 2006, and 4X BD-R Disc in 2007, is now launching the first 6X BD-R to meet consumer demand to read and write large amounts of data at higher speeds. The new 6X discs have a maximum data transfer speed of an amazingly fast 216Mbps. This transfer speed, along with the discs' high capacity, allows consumers to use these discs for a variety of applications such as storing high-definition video or backing up PC data.

The new discs feature a wide power margin at any writing speed from 1X to 6X. This enables high-quality recording, even if the drive's laser power fluctuates, resulting in greater overall drive compatibility.

Panasonic's adoption of newly-developed disc technology produces extremely level and well-balanced discs with highly precise signal grooves. This improves servo characteristics and enables the laser beam to focus to the right position even when the disc is rotating with 6X high speed, thus providing optimum reading and writing performance.

Specifications

6X BD-R

Format Name: Blu-ray Disc Recordable Format Ver. 1.3

Model Number: LM-BR25MDE, LM-BR50MDE

Data Capacity: 25GB, 50GB

Layer Constitution: Single Sided/Single Layer, Single Sided/Dual Layer

Recording Format: Phase Change Recordable

Laser Wavelength: 405nm （Blue-violet Laser）

Objective Lens Numerical Aperture (NA): 0.85

Disc Diameter/Thickness: 120mm x 1.2mm

Track Pitch: 0.32 μm

Minimum Mark Length: 0.149μm

Data Transfer Speed: 216Mbps(Max.)

Hard Coating

*As of June 18, 2008

**The capacity of Blu-ray discs is expressed in units of 1GB=1 billion bytes, but the capacity is slightly below that after formatting, so that the actual amount area that can be used will be less.

***Introduced in Japanese market only