We know, huuugggeee surprise that the upcoming Palm Treo 800w will be running Windows Mobile. But now we've got the photographic confirmation. If only the blogosphere was so committed to capturing Big Foot in poorly whitebalanced lowlight photography, we'd really have something. Here's a shot of the rear:

Is anyone filled with excitement, their Treo 700 series rattling in their trembling hands? [wmpoweruser]Thanks tipsters!