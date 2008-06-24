Palm Selling Centro Unlocked for $299, Gets Google Maps with My Location

Already available on the three biggest US carriers, the only way to make the Centro a bigger hit is to sell it unlocked—and that's what Palm is doing, for US$299. It's only in white, though. You can pick it up online at Palm's site. Also, starting tomorrow, they'll be offering Google Maps with My Location for Centros, which locates you with GPS or triangulation. Details:

Palm Announces Unlocked Centro Smartphone and Google Maps with My Location

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 23, 2008 - Palm, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALM) today announced that the popular Palm® Centro™ smartphone is now available unlocked for U.S. customers. Now offered on Sprint, AT&T and Verizon Wireless - the nation's three largest carriers - and in an unlocked GSM version, Centro gives U.S. customers the ability to choose the mobile phone that's right for them.(1) Palm also announced that Google™ Maps for mobile with My Location on Centro is available for Centro starting tomorrow, giving customers faster access to local maps and driving directions.(2)

The unlocked Palm Centro retains the smartphone's compact, modern design and is dressed in a new white colour with grey accents. Centro offers customers more choices to stay in touch with friends, family and co-workers by using voice, text messaging, email or the web. Also available in 25 countries worldwide, Centro is Palm's smallest and lightest smartphone to date.

Google Maps for mobile with My Location makes it easier and faster for Centro customers to get mapping and direction information by approximating the user's current location on the map. This saves time and keystrokes for people trying to find where they are, what's around them, and how to get there.

In addition to My Location, Google Maps offers:

·Comprehensive information on traffic conditions in more than 30 U.S. major metropolitan areas, and partial information in many others;

·Detailed driving directions with traffic estimates to avoid congestions;

·One-touch recall of favourite locations and routes;

·Integrated search results for business locations, including directions and contact information;

·Ability to scan and drag maps using Centro's touch screen for a PC-like experience; and

·Satellite and aerial views.

Pricing and Availability

The unlocked Centro smartphone is available online at http://www.palm.com/centro for $299.

Google Maps for mobile with My Location will be available tomorrow free of charge for Palm Centro smartphones at http://www.google.com/gmm. Please check the site for details on the download process and carrier availability.

