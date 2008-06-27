Ozone Concept Car is Wheely Eco-Friendly

Part giant Segway, part car, part Tron light-cycle, part whirling glass-walled deathtrap...think of it as you will, the Ozone is actually a pretty interesting concept vehicle designed by Ozkan Koral. Accessed by rotating doors within the wheels, the passenger cabin is actually inside the wheelbase. It's powered by fuel cells driving twin electric motors and steered by joystick. So it's pretty eco-friendly, though I'm not sure how travel over rough terrain would feel when you're inside. Plus, World War II gadget afficionados may remember the Great Panjandrum when they see this, and shudder. Just a concept. [OzkanKoral via Ecofriend]