NPD's latest survey of consumer awareness about Blu-ray tries to cheerlead, with the headline, "Consumer Awareness and Potential for Blu-ray Disc Devices Rising." But then you read the results—45 percent of HDTV owners are now "familiar with Blu-ray," up from 35 percent the same time last year. That means over half of HDTV owners—not regular people with standard def TVs, we're talking the leading chunk of consumers that should be well aware of Blu-ray—still don't know what it is. That's horrendous.
Over Half of HDTV Owners Still Don't Know What Blu-ray Is
