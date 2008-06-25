Origami Iron Man Has a Reasonable Handicap

A real Iron Man would be too powerful for this world. That's why origami artist Brian Chan used a bit of restraint while constructing his own super suit and utilised only one piece of paper for the fabrication. Our own Jason Chen calls it "beef jerky man." Takes one to know one, Jason! Here's a shot of just the tiny mask:

If the little Iron Man of art couldn't crush us in his itty bitty fingers, we'd go Cute Overload on his arse and scratch behind those teenie weenie wittle Iron Man cheeks. [Brian Chan via Geekologie]