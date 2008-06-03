Optimus Prime T-Shirt Transforms into Arrest Threat at Airport

We love Transformers here at Giz, but it looks like the UK's already slightly-crazed authorities don't. A guy called Brad Jayakody was recently barred from boarding a flight at Heathrow Airport's new Terminal 5 because his T-shirt had a picture of Optimus Prime brandishing a gun.

Yup, you got it: a cartoon robot with a stylised cartoon laser gun pissed off an airport guard so much that Jake had to swap it before flying. He even asked to speak to a security supervisor, who supported the guard and warned Brad not to put the shirt back on or he could be arrested.

A spokesman for the British Airports Authority said "If a T-shirt had a rude word or a bomb on it for example, a passenger may be asked to remove it," and that sounds pretty fair. But this was a cartoon giant gun-toting robot... on a T-shirt, not a detailed photo recreation of a Glock that might be mistaken for the real deal at a quick glance.

Looks like Britain's safe from cartoon robot gun attacks, at least. [The Sun]