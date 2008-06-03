Optimus Prime T-Shirt Transforms into Arrest Threat at Airport

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

We love Transformers here at Giz, but it looks like the UK's already slightly-crazed authorities don't. A guy called Brad Jayakody was recently barred from boarding a flight at Heathrow Airport's new Terminal 5 because his T-shirt had a picture of Optimus Prime brandishing a gun.

Yup, you got it: a cartoon robot with a stylised cartoon laser gun pissed off an airport guard so much that Jake had to swap it before flying. He even asked to speak to a security supervisor, who supported the guard and warned Brad not to put the shirt back on or he could be arrested.

A spokesman for the British Airports Authority said "If a T-shirt had a rude word or a bomb on it for example, a passenger may be asked to remove it," and that sounds pretty fair. But this was a cartoon giant gun-toting robot... on a T-shirt, not a detailed photo recreation of a Glock that might be mistaken for the real deal at a quick glance.

Looks like Britain's safe from cartoon robot gun attacks, at least. [The Sun]

