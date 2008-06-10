One Wash, One Cup of Water: Nearly Waterless Washing Machine Invented

British inventors have designed a washing machine that takes eco-friendliness to a new level: it uses just a single cup of water to wash a load of clothes. Instead of water the Xeros machine uses thousands of special plastic chips (about 44 pounds' worth) in each wash, and when that single cup of water is heated, these chips absorb the dirt—including tricky stuff like coffee and lipstick. The chips are removed when the wash ends, and can be reused up to 100 times. Though it's still in prototyping, the inventors are intending to commercialise their machine, and it may even hit the shops next year for a price similar to conventional machines. [Daily Mail]