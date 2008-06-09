One of Malaysia's Anti-Piracy Sniffer Dogs Found Dead at Home

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Gizmodo's resident dogspert, Jones, will be wearing a black legband today to honour Manny—he's the blond in the raver's jacket, above—who was found dead at his kennel last week. The dog, who had arrived from Northern Ireland with his chum Paddy, both of them a.gift from the Motion Picture Association of America, was one of the newest members of Malaysia's pirate DVD sniffer dog team, had not yet started work, as he had yet to acclimatise to the tropical heat in his new home. Lucky and Flo, the original members of the snooper-doggy-dog team, which rounded up over $6 million-worth of counterfeit DVDs during their tour of duty, had had a US$28,000 bounty on their furry heads, foul play is not thought to be responsible for Manny's demise. Nevertheless, a post-mortem is taking place. [New Straits Times via Register Hardware]

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.
With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported deaths, scientists are zeroing in on how deadly the virus is and who is most at risk. The latest research suggests the fatality rate is anywhere between 1.4 and 2.3 per cent, but the true impact of the virus is actually more complicated—and likely less severe—than that.

