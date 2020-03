NZXT's been making slightly expensive gaming cases for a while, but their latest full tower Khaos case looks very nice. It's got dual power supply support, 2-3mm aluminium build, a total of 7 fan slots and a price of US$399. Did we mention that it looks nice? This case alone costs more than some fully-built computers, but if you're the type of gamer that likes to haul your rig to LAN parties in order to compare your aluminium wang to your buddies', you could do a lot worse. [NZXT]